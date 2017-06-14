版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三

BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare says not yet had any engagement with commission on matters raised

June 14 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* ‍To date, not had any engagement with commission on matters contained in commission's announcement of 13 June 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
