版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Aspen Technology announces Q3 earnings per share $0.47

May 2 Aspen Technology Inc

* Aspen Technology announces financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Aspen Technology Inc - Qtrly total revenue $119.3 million versus $119.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐