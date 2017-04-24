版本:
BRIEF-AspenTech acquires rights to operator training simulator framework software from Inprocess Technology, Consulting Group

April 24 Aspen Technology Inc:

* AspenTech acquires rights to operator training simulator (ots) framework software from Inprocess Technology and Consulting Group

* Aspen Technology Inc- terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
