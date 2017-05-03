BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q1 shr loss $0.55

May 3 Associated Capital Group Inc

* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $5.0 million versus $4.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.55

* Qtrly total AUM $1,349 million versus $ 1,272 million

* Qtrly gaap book value increased to $36.37 per share from $36.04 per share at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: