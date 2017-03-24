版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Assurant CEO Alan Colberg's 2016 total compensation $7.8 mln

March 24 Assurant Inc

* CEO Alan Colberg's 2016 total compensation $7.8 million versus. $8.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐