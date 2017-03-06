版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Assurant says teaming up with Snoopwall to protect enterprises from data breaches and cyberattacks

March 6 Assurant Inc:

* Assurant Inc - teaming up Snoopwall to protect small and medium enterprises from data breaches and cyberattacks

* Assurant Inc - Assurant will handle claims as part of service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
