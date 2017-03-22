版本:
2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Assured Guaranty CEO Dominic Frederico's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 mln

March 22 Assured Guaranty Ltd :

* CEO Dominic Frederico's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2msYiv0 Further company coverage:
