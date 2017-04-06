BRIEF-Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement

April 6 Assured Guaranty Ltd -

* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement

* Believe oversight board should "promptly facilitate title VI execution under promesa of modified RSA"

* Similar to previous version of RSA, Assured Guaranty will extend maturity on relending bonds purchased in 2016

* Similar to previous version of RSA, Assured Guaranty will commit to purchase $18 million of relending bonds in July 2017

* Similar to previous version of RSA, Assured Guaranty will provide $120 million of principal payment deferrals in 2018 through 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: