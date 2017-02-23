版本:
BRIEF-Assured Guaranty reports qtrly earnings per share $1.49

Feb 23 Assured Guaranty Ltd:

* Assured Guaranty Ltd reports results for fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016

* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $1.05

* Q4 earnings per share $1.49

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Assured Guaranty Ltd qtrly total revenues $470 million versus $775 million

* Assured Guaranty Ltd qtrly gross written premiums (GWP) $83 million versus $87 million

* Q4 revenue view $269.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Assured Guaranty Ltd qtrly net earned premiums $ 236 million versus $192 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
