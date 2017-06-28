BRIEF-Assured Guaranty responds to failure of Puerto Rico oversight board to comply with PROMESA on PREPA's RSA

June 28 Assured Guaranty Ltd:

* Assured guaranty responds to failure of Puerto Rico oversight board to comply with PROMESA on prepa’s rsa

* Assured guaranty ltd says will exercise its rights and remedies as guarantor of prepa special revenue bonds

* Assured guaranty - payments to holders of prepa bonds insured by assured guaranty will continue to be paid without interruption for the life of the bonds