BRIEF-Assured Guaranty takes step toward combining European subsidiaries

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as market takes a relook at ECB chief's comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
June 26 Assured Guaranty Ltd:
* Assured Guaranty takes step toward combining European subsidiaries
* Assured Guaranty Ltd - result of planned combination will be merger of AGLN, AGUK and CIFG EU with and into AGE, with AGE as surviving entity
* Assured Guaranty Ltd - acquired 3 companies, Assured Guaranty (London) Plc, Assured Guaranty (UK) Plc and CIFG Europe Sa
* Upon merger, obligations and bonds insured by AGLN, AGUK and CIFG EU will become insured obligations of AGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services
June 28 South Dakota meat processor Beef Products Inc has settled its defamation and libel suit against American Broadcasting Company and its reporter Jim Avila, BPI said in a statement on Wednesday.