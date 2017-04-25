版本:
BRIEF-Astec Industries reports Q1 EPS $0.65

April 25 Astec Industries Inc

* Astec Industries reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 sales $318.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $291.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company's backlog at March 31, 2017 was $361.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
