BRIEF-Astec Industries reports Q1 EPS $0.65

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Astec Industries Inc
* Astec Industries reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 sales $318.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $291.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company's backlog at March 31, 2017 was $361.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.