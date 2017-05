BRIEF-Astec Industries reports Q4 earnings per share $0.53

Feb 21 Astec Industries Inc -

* Astec Industries reports fourth quarter and 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 sales $326.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $270.8 million

* Says company's domestic backlog increased 13 pct to $294.8 million at December 31, 2016 from $261.8 million at December 31, 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total backlog increased 13 pct to a year-end record of $357.4 million at December 31, 2016 from $315.9 million at December 31, 2015