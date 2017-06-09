BRIEF-Astellas, Pfizer announce amendment to clinical research protocol for phase 3 prosper trial of enzalutamide

June 9 Pfizer Inc
* Astellas and Pfizer announce amendment to clinical
research protocol for phase 3 prosper trial of enzalutamide in
patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate
cancer
* Pfizer Inc- Companies now anticipate prosper top-line
results will be disclosed later this year
* Pfizer Inc- previously expected primary completion date
for prosper was June 2019
* Says amendment accelerates anticipated prosper top-line
results by two years
* Says target sample size reduced to approximately 1,440
patients and estimated primary completion date is June 2017
* Says primary endpoint remains same: metastasis-free
survival
* Says main purpose of amendment is to revise plan for
analyses of primary and several secondary endpoints
