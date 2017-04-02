BRIEF-Astellas Pharma to acquire Ogeda SA

April 3 Astellas Pharma Inc:
* under agreement, Astellas has agreed to pay up to a total
of eur 800 million
* Astellas will make an initial payment of eur 500 million
in consideration of 100% of equity in Ogeda at closing of
transaction
* Ogeda shareholders will be eligible to receive additional
eur 300 million with attainment of certain milestones for
fezolinetant
* Astellas is still reviewing impact of this transaction on
its financial forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018
