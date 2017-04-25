版本:
BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics announces data monitoring committee

April 25 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Asterias Biotherapeutics announces data monitoring committee unanimously recommends continuation of scistar phase 1/2A clinical trial of AST-OPC1 for cervical spinal cord injury

* Expects to report additional efficacy and safety data for Cohort 2, and for currently-enrolling cohorts 3 and 4, later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
