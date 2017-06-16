版本:
BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc board increased number of members on board from nine to ten

June 16 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - on June 14, 2017, board increased number of members on board from nine to ten Source text: (bit.ly/2tbrfv8) Further company coverage:
