BRIEF-Asterias presents 9-month follow-up data from ongoing trial

June 13 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc
* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - announced new 9-month
follow-up data from ais-a 10 million cell cohort in company's
ongoing scistar phase 1/2a clinical trial
* Asterias - new efficacy results show meaningful
improvements in arm, hand, finger function in 10 million cell
cohort treated with ast-opc1 cells been maintained
* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - new efficacy results show
that some patients have been further enhanced even 9 months
following dosing
* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - there have been no serious
adverse events related to ast-opc1
* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - asterias will report
12-month efficacy and safety data from ais-a 10 million cell
cohort sometime late in q3 2017
* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - trial results to date
continue to indicate a positive safety profile for ast-opc1
* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - additional motor level
improvement was seen in ais-a 10 million cell cohort at 9 months
* Asterias biotherapeutics-data shows 3/6 patients have now
recovered 2 levels of motor function, previously-announced
improvements in arm, hand, finger function
* Asterias biotherapeutics - data from study indicate
ast-opc1 can be safely administered to patients in subacute
period after severe cervical spinal cord injury
