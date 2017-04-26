BRIEF-Asterias publishes positive Phase 2 data on AST-VAC1 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc
* Asterias announces publication of positive Phase 2 data on AST-VAC1 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in 'cancer'
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - AST-VAC1 was found to be safe and well-tolerated in this study over multiple vaccinations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: