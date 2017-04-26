BRIEF-Astoria Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.12

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Astoria Financial Corp:
* Astoria Financial Corporation reports 2017 first quarter earnings per common share of $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Says net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2017 totaled $80.1 million compared to $81.6 million for previous quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Astoria financial corp - net interest margin for quarter ended March 31, 2017 was 2.37 pct up slightly from 2.36 pct for 2016 Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.