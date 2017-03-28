BRIEF-Astrazeneca announced new results data evaluating cost-effectiveness of synagis

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share
March 28 Astrazeneca Plc:
* Astrazeneca - announced new results data evaluating cost-effectiveness of synagis for respiratory syncytial virus in preterm infants 29-34 weeks gestational age
* Astrazeneca - results showed synagis may reduce overall costs in infants born at 29-32 weeks gestational age who are less than 3 months of age over 1-year
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation