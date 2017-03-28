版本:
BRIEF-Astrazeneca announced new results data evaluating cost-effectiveness of synagis

March 28 Astrazeneca Plc:

* Astrazeneca - announced new results data evaluating cost-effectiveness of synagis for respiratory syncytial virus in preterm infants 29-34 weeks gestational age

* Astrazeneca - results showed synagis may reduce overall costs in infants born at 29-32 weeks gestational age who are less than 3 months of age over 1-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
