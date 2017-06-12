BRIEF-Astrazeneca presents new data underpinning safety profile and real-world cv outcomes of Farxiga at ADA 2017

June 12 Astrazeneca Plc
* Astrazeneca presents new data underpinning safety profile
and real-world cv outcomes of farxiga at ada 2017
* Astrazeneca Plc -comprehensive updated analysis provides
evidence on safety profile of farxiga, including no imbalance in
lower-limb amputations
* Says new analyses from cvd-real examine reductions in cv
events for sglt-2 inhibitors
* Astrazeneca - in an updated safety analysis, data pooled
from 30 phase iib/iii clinical trials for dapagliflozin showed
no new safety signals
* Astrazeneca - data from 30 phase iib/iii clinical trials
for dapagliflozin showed incidence of adverse events generally
similar to that in control groups
