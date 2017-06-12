版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 12日 星期一 19:03 BJT

BRIEF-Astrazeneca presents new data underpinning safety profile and real-world cv outcomes of Farxiga at ADA 2017

June 12 Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca presents new data underpinning safety profile and real-world cv outcomes of farxiga at ada 2017

* Astrazeneca Plc -comprehensive updated analysis provides evidence on safety profile of farxiga, including no imbalance in lower-limb amputations

* Says new analyses from cvd-real examine reductions in cv events for sglt-2 inhibitors

* Astrazeneca - in an updated safety analysis, data pooled from 30 phase iib/iii clinical trials for dapagliflozin showed no new safety signals

* Astrazeneca - data from 30 phase iib/iii clinical trials for dapagliflozin showed incidence of adverse events generally similar to that in control groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
