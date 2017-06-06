版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 6日 星期二

BRIEF-Astrazeneca presents Tagrisso trial data

June 6 Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca presents Tagrisso (osimertinib) data in patients with egfr t790m-mutation positive lung cancer and central nervous system metastases

* Tagrisso extended length of time patients with CNS metastases live without disease worsening/death to 11.7 months in AURA3 trial​

* E‍evidence of activity in patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC and leptomeningeal metastases from bloom trial​

* Three patients had AE leading to death, however no deaths were considered possibly causally-related to osimertinib by investigator​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
