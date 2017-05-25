BRIEF-AstraZeneca recalls one lot of Brilinta professional sample bottles

May 25 AstraZeneca Plc
* Astrazeneca initiates voluntary nationwide recall of one
lot of brilinta 90mg professional sample bottles due to report
of another medicine in one bottle from that lot
* Astrazeneca - other forms or dosage strengths of brilinta,
including medicine obtained via us retail or mail order
pharmacies, are not affected by recall
* Astrazeneca plc - voluntary recall limited to lot #
jb5047 of brilinta(®) (ticagrelor) 90mg tablets, 8-count
professional (physician) sample bottles
