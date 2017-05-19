版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 00:36 BJT

BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab

May 19 AstraZeneca Plc :

* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

* co's partner Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐