BRIEF-AstraZeneca says U.S. FDA accepts new drug application for Lynparza

March 28 AstraZeneca Plc

* U.S. FDA has accepted company's new drug application (NDA) for Lynparza (olaparib) tablets

* Granted priority review status with a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) set for Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
