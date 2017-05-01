版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 03:16 BJT

BRIEF-AstraZeneca's durvalumab average monthly cost around $15,000

May 1 AstraZeneca

* Says average wholesale acquisition cost of durvalumab around $15,000/month, following FDA approval of drug for bladder cancer Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐