BRIEF-Astronics Corp reports Q1 EPS $0.38

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Astronics Corp
* Astronics Corp reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Sees FY 2017 sales $635 million to $690 million
* Qtrly sales $152.4 million versus $159.53 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* Says for FY 2017 about $545 million to $580 million of revenue is expected from aerospace segment
* Says consolidated backlog at April 1, 2017 was $252.7 million, of which approximately $218.7 million is expected to ship in 2017
* Says capital equipment spending in 2017 is expected to be in range of $21 million to $25 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $151.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $658.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.