BRIEF-Astronics Corp reports Q1 EPS $0.38

May 4 Astronics Corp

* Astronics Corp reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Sees FY 2017 sales $635 million to $690 million

* Qtrly sales $152.4 million versus $159.53 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Says for FY 2017 about $545 million to $580 million of revenue is expected from aerospace segment

* Says consolidated backlog at April 1, 2017 was $252.7 million, of which approximately $218.7 million is expected to ship in 2017

* Says capital equipment spending in 2017 is expected to be in range of $21 million to $25 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $151.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $658.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S