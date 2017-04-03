版本:
BRIEF-Astronics Corporation acquires Custom Controls Concepts

April 3 Astronics Corp

* Astronics Corporation acquires Custom Controls Concepts

* Astronics Corp - Astronics does not expect acquisition to materially impact 2017 earnings, and has not released terms of transaction at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
