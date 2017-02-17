BRIEF-Astronics qtrly earnings per share $0.33

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
Feb 17 Astronics Corp:
* Astronics Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Sees FY 2017 sales $640 million to $720 million
* Astronics Corp - consolidated sales in 2017 are forecasted to be in range of $640 million to $720 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.33
* Says consolidated backlog at December 31, 2016 was $258.0 million
* Astronics Corp - capital equipment spending in 2017 is expected to be in range of $17 million to $22 million
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset