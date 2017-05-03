版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Astronova announces repurchase of common stock

May 3 Astronova Inc

* Astronova announces repurchase of common stock

* Astronova Inc - repurchased 826,305 shares of its common stock from Albert Ondis Declaration of Trust for $11.2 million, or $13.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
