2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-AstroNova Q4 revenue rose 8 percent to $25.7 million

March 15 AstroNova Inc:

* AstroNova reports record revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue rose 8 percent to $25.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
