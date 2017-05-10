版本:
BRIEF-Astrotech subsidiary 1st detect to pursue strategic alternatives

May 10 Astrotech Corp

* Astrotech subsidiary 1st detect to pursue strategic alternatives

* Astrotech Corp says have engaged Chardan to advise on strategic alternatives involving astrotech subsidiary 1(st) detect corporation

* Astrotech Corp - Range of alternatives which may be considered could include acquisitions, licensing partnerships, a sale of some or all of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
