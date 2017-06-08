版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Asure Software appoints Dan Gill to board of directors

June 8 Asure Software Inc:

* Asure Software appoints Dan Gill to board of directors

* Asure Software Inc - following gill's appointment, Asure's board of directors will be comprised of five independent directors and one inside director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

