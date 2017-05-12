版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-ASV Holdings IPO of 3.80 mln common shares priced at $7/shr

May 12 Asv Llc

* Asv holdings, inc. Prices initial public offering of common stock

* Says initial public offering of 3.80 million common shares priced at $7.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
