BRIEF-ATA appoints Amy Tung as chief financial officer

March 1 ATA Inc

* Shelly Jiang, company's interim CFO, has tendered her resignation

* Amy Tung will be appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
