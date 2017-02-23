版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-ATA Inc says unit entered into investment agreement with MOOC-CN Investment

Feb 23 ATA Inc

* ATA Inc - unit had entered into an investment agreement with MOOC-CN Investment

* ATA Inc - MOOC-CN investment with founder of mooc-cn investment as strategic investors, will invest RMB34.0 million into ATA Learning Data & Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
