BRIEF-Atara bio announces collaboration with Merck

* Atara Bio announces collaboration with Merck to evaluate keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with ATA129 in nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC)

* Atara Biotherapeutics-phase 1/2 trial to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, preliminary efficacy of combination; planned for initiation in 2018

* Collaboration agreement is between Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. And Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V

* Under agreement, trial will be sponsored by Atara Bio

* Additional details of collaboration were not disclosed