March 3 Atco Ltd

* Atco reports 2016 earnings

* Atco Ltd - in 2017 to 2019 period, Atco plans to invest an additional $5 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects

* Atco Ltd - qtrly adjusted earnings $94 million versus $92 million

* Atco Ltd - expect an improvement to 2017 adjusted earnings for co, mainly due to increase in allowed roe from 8.3 per cent to 8.5 per cent