July 28 (Reuters) - Atento Sa:

* Atento announces pricing of senior secured notes

* Atento SA - unit priced previously announced private offering of us$400 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior secured notes due 2022​

* Atento SA - ‍notes were priced at 100% of their principal amount and will mature on august 10, 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: