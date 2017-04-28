版本:
BRIEF-Atento prepays $27 million in brazilian debentures

April 28 Atento Sa

* Atento announces prepayment of $27 million brazilian debentures

* Atento sa- debt prepayment reduces outstanding principal amount of brazilian debentures to $134.9 million as of april 27, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
