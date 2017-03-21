BRIEF-Atento reports agreement to acquire majority stake in Interfile

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Atento SA:
* Atento announces agreement to acquire majority stake in Interfile to expand credit origination capabilities
* Atento SA - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Following acquisition, founders of Interfile, Mauricio Menezes and all key Interfile's management team will continue to lead co
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock