BRIEF-Atento reports agreement to acquire majority stake in Interfile

March 21 Atento SA:

* Atento announces agreement to acquire majority stake in Interfile to expand credit origination capabilities

* Atento SA - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Following acquisition, founders of Interfile, Mauricio Menezes and all key Interfile's management team will continue to lead co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
