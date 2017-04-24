版本:
BRIEF-Athabasca Minerals qtrly basic loss per common share $0.0.27

April 24 Athabasca Minerals Inc:

* Athabasca Minerals Inc announces 2016 year end results

* Says expects to continue to rebuild inventory in strategic locations close to active markets in 2017

* Qtrly basic loss per common share $0.0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
