BRIEF-Athabasca Oil says qtrly production of 26,737 boe/d

May 3 Athabasca Oil Corp

* Athabasca Oil Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results

* Qtrly production of 26,737 boe/d (95% liquids)

* Company has a fully funded development outlook capable of delivering growth to 60,000 boe/d by 2020

* Production growth to over 10,000 boe/d by year-end 2017 and approximately 25,000 boe/d over next five years

* 2017 thermal oil budget reduced by $30 million to $75 million with unchanged production guidance of 29,000 - 32,500 bbl/d

* 2017 light oil capital budget is unchanged at $135 million with production guidance of 6,500 - 7,500 boe/d

* Anticipates an internally funded capital program in 2018 at us$55/bbl WTI with net debt to cash flow of less than 2.5x