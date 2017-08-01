FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Athenahealth announces strategic initiatives to drive increased levels of profitable growth and enhance shareholder value
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
半岛局势
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
深度分析
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
国际财经
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 中午12点24分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Athenahealth announces strategic initiatives to drive increased levels of profitable growth and enhance shareholder value

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Athenahealth Inc

* Athenahealth announces strategic initiatives to drive increased levels of profitable growth and enhance shareholder value

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍targeting approximately $100 million in cost-savings to increase profitability and drive growth​

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍augmenting senior management structure to establish role of president, in addition to ongoing CFO search​

* Says augmenting senior management structure to establish role of president, in addition to ongoing CFO search

* Launching search to recruit seasoned independent chairman of board and additional independent director

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍president will be responsible for execution of athenahealth's business operations​

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍board plans to separate roles of chairman and CEO and is working to recruit an independent chairman​

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍in addition, board has begun a search process to appoint an additional independent director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below