20 小时前
BRIEF-Athenahealth names John Kane as interim CFO
2017年7月14日 / 中午12点22分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-Athenahealth names John Kane as interim CFO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Athenahealth Inc:

* Athenahealth announces chief financial officer transition

* Says John A. Kane appointed interim CFO

* Karl Stubelis steps down to pursue other opportunities

* Says reaffirms fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Stubelis will continue to support company through reporting of Athenahealth's 2017 Q2 results

* Says ‍has initiated a search to identify a permanent CFO and has retained DHR International to assist in process​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Athenahealth Inc - board intends to reconstitute its audit committee

* Athenahealth Inc - expects to appoint Tom Szkutak as chair, effective with Kane's appointment as interim CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

