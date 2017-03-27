版本:
2017年 3月 28日

BRIEF-Athene Holding announces secondary offering of 25 mln Class A common shares

March 27 Athene Holding Ltd

* Athene Holding Ltd. announces secondary offering of common shares

* Athene Holding Ltd - Announces secondary offering of 25 million Class A common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
