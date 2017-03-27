版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Athene Holding files for sale of 25 mln shares of co's class A common stock by the selling shareholders

March 27 Athene Holding Ltd:

* Files for sale of 25 million shares of co's class a common stock by the selling shareholders - sec filing

* Co will not receive any proceeds from sale of class a common shares to be offered in the offering Source text (bit.ly/2nasoPn) Further company coverage:
