BRIEF-Athene Holding Q4 EPS $1.80

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 15Athene Holding Ltd
* Athene Holding Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.80
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $1,062 million versus $1,045 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: