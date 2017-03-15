版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Athene Holding Q4 EPS $1.80

March 15Athene Holding Ltd

* Athene Holding Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.80

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $1,062 million versus $1,045 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐