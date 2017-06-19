版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Athenex closes initial public offering

June 19 Athenex Inc

* Athenex Inc. Announces closing of initial public offering and full-exercise of over-allotment option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
